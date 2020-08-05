Outdoor pools in DC to remain closed for the rest of the summer due to COVID-19

Outdoor pools in the District will not open this summer due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, city officials announced Wednesday.

According to a press release, the DC Department of Parks and Recreation operates 21 outdoor pools throughout the city. They have all been closed since Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a public health emergency on March 16.

DPR officials say all spray parks and all indoor aquatic centers in D.C. will also remain closed until further notice.

“We understand residents look forward to escaping the summer heat at our pools. Out of an abundance of caution, and in consultation with the District’s public health experts, we have decided to prioritize the health and safety of residents,” said DPR Director Delano Hunter.

Officials say the pools will undergo the winterization process, which includes draining and covering.

