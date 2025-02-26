DC police enhancing traffic enforcement along 2 dangerous roads in Northeast

The Brief D.C. is doing enhanced enforcement for two dangerous stretches of roads in the District. Increased police presence hoping to get drivers to slow down on New York Avenue and South Capitol Street. They’ll do this for 60 days, evaluate if it changed driving behaviors, then look at other places.



D.C. police will be increasing traffic enforcement along two major roadways in Northeast that have been deemed dangerous.

District officials are hoping that the increased police presence will get drivers to slow down on New York Avenue and South Capitol Street.

The Problem

By the numbers:

D.C. has had a mixed bag of traffic safety data. Here's a look at some of what we know:

In the last four years, fatalities are up about 20%, but serious injuries are down around 25%.

DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum says 50% of the District’s crashes are on 5% of roads.

The district has identified 28 segments of road that comprise that 5%.

Of those 28 segments, 80% have had or will have some sort of infrastructure improvement to make it safer.

These stretches of New York Avenue and South Capitol Street don’t have any infrastructure improvements planned in the next five years.

What Does the Program Do?

Explainer:

The DC Highway Safety Office, DDOT and police are working together to enhance enforcement on these two stretches. For 60 days, the newly-bolstered traffic safety division will stop drivers for speeding and issue tickets. They’ll also check on things like car seats, for license, registration and insurance.

The hope is that their presence will help encourage drivers to slow down, but they’ll also hold dangerous drivers accountable.

"Our goal is not to issue more tickets necessarily through this initiative. It’s to reduce speeding, increase compliance and cut down on the number of crashes occurring on these roadways," said Assistant Chief Carlos Heraud.

Recently, the district started enforcing the STEER Act, enabling the district to sue out-of-state drivers who rack up massive penalties in the district. There are also speed cameras on this stretch of road, but Rick Birt, Director of the D.C. Highway Safety Office, says this is another tool for the district to use.

"Accountability matters. If you choose to drive on our streets and exercise the privilege that is driving, we will hold you to the expectations of our community. If you’re speeding, if you’re distracted, or you’re making other reckless choices, you will be held responsible to the full extent of the law," Birt said.

After these 60 days, the district will study the effectiveness of this program and potentially do similar saturation enforcements on other dangerous parts of DC’s roads.