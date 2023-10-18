Expand / Collapse search

DC drops below Baltimore on 2023 list of safest US cities

The nation’s capital is now less safe than nearby Baltimore according to a new report ranking the safest cities in the U.S.

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 41 key indicators of safety for its 2023 list of Safest Cities in America.

The study looked at metrics that included the number of reported crimes like mass shootings, murders, rapes, assaults, and thefts in addition to data regarding community, natural disaster, and financial safety.

Baltimore came in at 163 while Washington, D.C. ranked 173 out of a total of 182 cities.

The report was released shortly before Baltimore's State's Attorney criticized the District's response to violent crime and speculated that crime in D.C. was spreading to Baltimore.

Columbia, Maryland ranked as the second-safest city in America, according to the report.

At number 12, Virginia Beach ranked as the safest city in Virginia.

