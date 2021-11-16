DC dropping indoor mask mandate Nov. 22

While some suburbs grapple with whether or not to maintain or drop indoor mask mandates, the District will drop its own indoor mask mandate starting next week.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Tuesday that beginning Monday, Nov. 22, the city will no longer maintain its indoor mask mandate – with some exceptions.

Masks will still be required – regardless of vaccination status – in some situations.

Private businesses, for example, can maintain their own indoor mask mandate if they choose to.

Masks will still be required on public transportation, including trains, train stations, airports, buses and ride-share vehicles.

They will also be required inside schools, childcare facilities and libraries; as well as nursing homes, shelters, dorms, and correctional facilities.

DC will also require masks in public-facing offices for government services.

DC officials made the decision despite a recent increase in breakthrough cases.

Although they’ve seen an uptick in case among vaccinated people, there has not been an increase in the number of people who are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

According to health officials, nearly 100% of COVID-19 related hospitalizations were among the unvaccinated.

