National Museum of African American History and Culture holds screening of 'King Richard'

A screening for the movie "King Richard," depicting the life and ascension of tennis and sports icons Serena and Venus Williams and their father, took place Monday night at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports this is the first in-person movie screening at the museum since the coronavirus pandemic started.

The movie is executive produced by Venus Williams and stars an A-list roster of actors including Will Smith who plays Serena and Venus’ father.

The film also features some newcomers including actresses Aunjanue Ellis and Saniyya Sidney who are playing the Williams sisters.

It’s all based on a true story following the journey of Venus and Serena’s father — undeterred and instrumental in navigating their success.

The Williams sisters are household names and tennis superstars with countless championships thanks to their parents’ sacrifice.

The movie focuses on the Williams sisters' father. There was a point when their father quit his job to coach the girls full time.

Both sisters say if it weren’t for their mother who worked and supported the family during this period, they would have not achieved the success they did.

The movie King Richard is out in theaters and on HBO Max November 19th.