DC drivers get free bluetooth trackers to help recover stolen vehicles amid carjacking crisis

Carjacking numbers across D.C. are still on the rise and a new effort by Metropolitan Police is aimed at helping people get their stolen cars back, after the fact.

It was a busy day in Navy Yard as drivers were lined up waiting for free Bluetooth tracking devices for their cars.

Apple users were given AirTags and Android users got Tiles, all to help drivers at a time when carjackings are becoming all too common.

"I don’t want to be the victim of someone taking my car, if someone does take it I want to be able to locate it," said James Coley, who lives in Southeast.

The pilot program gives away free trackers to people living in areas with a high number of carjackings and auto thefts.

"Just peace of mind, knowing that I can track my car to see where it is especially with the recent carjackings, it’s just nice to have that," another Southeast resident told FOX 5.

As of Monday, Nov. 6, D.C. police are reporting 843 carjackings across the city. That number was 414 last year.

"I think it’s real tragic," Coley said.

Cars were lined up and down 2nd and I Street Monday afternoon waiting to get their tracking devices paired with their phones.

"MPD will have no ability to track," Sgt. Anthony Walsh said. But MPD says while these trackers can’t prevent carjackings, they will help to recover a vehicle if it’s stolen and hopefully, track down the culprits.