Free AirTags available Tuesday for DC residents who live in carjacking hotspots

D.C. residents in certain parts of the city will be able to get free AirTags for their cars beginning Tuesday.

The new initiative is part of Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Metropolitan Police Department's plan to crack down on the carjacking crisis in the District.

So far, there have been 840 reported carjacking offenses across the city, according to MPD data. A firearm was used in 74% of those incidents, and 137 arrests have been made.

Last week, Acting Police Chief Pamela A. Smith said the goal is not just to prevent carjackings and motor vehicle thefts, but also to respond to the ones that happen swiftly.

"These tracking devices allow our officers and detectives to be better positioned to quickly locate stolen vehicles, recover property, and gather vital evidence for investigations," Smith said.

MPD's Community Outreach officers will be at each distribution event helping people install the tracking devices on their vehicles and on their phones.

The pilot program is catered to community members in neighborhoods where police have seen an increase in carjackings.

Tuesday's giveaway is for residents in Navy Yard and parts of Capitol Hill.

To find out if you're eligible visit mpdc.gov.

DC police tracking tag distribution details

Tuesday, November 7 from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

100 I (Eye) Street SE (PSA 106)

Wednesday, November 8 from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

1309 5th Street NE (PSAs 501 & 502)

Thursday, November 9 from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

3200 Pennsylvania Avenue SE

Rear Parking Lot (PSAs 605 & 606)