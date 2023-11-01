DC Downtown Holiday Market opens soon with dozens of local vendors, live entertainment and more

Get ready to make your list and check it twice: the D.C. Downtown Holiday Market is coming back for its 19th year!

The Market will be open starting Friday, Nov. 17 through Saturday, Dec. 23 and will feature a new lineup of entertainment, over 70 exhibitors, food vendors and festive decor and lights throughout the season.

It won’t be hard to find, spanning two entire blocks of F Street NW between 7th and 9th Streets NW. It’s free to the public and will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

"We are thrilled to be back for our 19th year to celebrate the holiday season to shop small, shop local and support diverse entrepreneurs, artisans and over 70+ small businesses!" said Michael Berman, president of Diverse Markets Management. "This year we want to focus on gathering everyone together in public to make the festive season even brighter, can’t wait to see everyone there!"

Additional highlights of this year’s Downtown Holiday Market include:

Partnerships - Other local partners in the community include Ford’s Theater, where they will be showing A Christmas Carol all season long, José Andrés, with many restaurants located within walking distance to the market, and the upcoming holiday movie starring Eddie Murphy Candy Cane Lane.