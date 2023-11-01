DC Downtown Holiday Market opens soon with dozens of local vendors, live entertainment and more
WASHINGTON - Get ready to make your list and check it twice: the D.C. Downtown Holiday Market is coming back for its 19th year!
The Market will be open starting Friday, Nov. 17 through Saturday, Dec. 23 and will feature a new lineup of entertainment, over 70 exhibitors, food vendors and festive decor and lights throughout the season.
It won’t be hard to find, spanning two entire blocks of F Street NW between 7th and 9th Streets NW. It’s free to the public and will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
"We are thrilled to be back for our 19th year to celebrate the holiday season to shop small, shop local and support diverse entrepreneurs, artisans and over 70+ small businesses!" said Michael Berman, president of Diverse Markets Management. "This year we want to focus on gathering everyone together in public to make the festive season even brighter, can’t wait to see everyone there!"
DC's Downtown Holiday Market 2022
Additional highlights of this year’s Downtown Holiday Market include:
- What’s New - This year the Made in DC booth will feature businesses from BLACKBONE. BLACKBONE is a Black Women owned entrepreneurship that encourages and helps their fellow Black women scale their businesses into success. Also new, Anacostia Bid will be joining the market this year to showcase east of the river!
- Joe Shymanski & Alton McDougle Photography Booth - Since our inception, Joe Shymanski has been a beloved vendor and local photographer. Alton, his business partner, is thrilled to continue his legacy and represent his booth this year. In honor of Joe, Destination DC has created the ‘Joe Shymanski Memorial Scholarship Fund’ to provide high school students a chance to pursue their dreams in photography and media. Additional information and donation page can be found HERE.
- Book & Stay - Visiting from out of town and need a place to stay? Take advantage of Downtown Holiday Market’s official hotel and restaurant partner’s hotel package in collaboration with Kimpton Hotel Monaco DC and Dirty Habit, conveniently located right next to the market. Guests will receive a dining credit to Dirty Habit, a gift card to shop at the market, holiday travel mugs, and more.
- Foodie Galore - Some of the new delicious additions to the market this year include: Old Blue BBQ, A Little Slice of Europe and Chouquette. We are excited to have Taste of Germany, The Capital Candy Jar, Migue’s Magnificent Mini Donuts return as well. Visit Downtown Holiday Market’s food and drink list to learn more.
Partnerships - Other local partners in the community include Ford’s Theater, where they will be showing A Christmas Carol all season long, José Andrés, with many restaurants located within walking distance to the market, and the upcoming holiday movie starring Eddie Murphy Candy Cane Lane.