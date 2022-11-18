DC's Downtown Holiday Market returns with dozens of local vendors

The Annual Downtown Holiday Market has kicked off in D.C. with more than 70 vendors, including many local and Black-owned or minority-owned businesses.

"The Downtown Holiday Market is a winter favorite in DC – a great place to meet up with friends, pick up gifts, support local entrepreneurs, and then spend time enjoying downtown," said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. "DC is home to thousands of small businesses and we know that the holiday season is an important time of year for them. This holiday season, remember to shop small and shop local."

The market is operated by the DowntownDC Business Improvement District and Diverse Markets Management and will be open daily at 8th and F Streets NW from noon until 8:00 p.m. until Dec. 23. The market will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and on Monday, Dec. 5.

"During the holiday season, DC is the best destination for residents and visitors. The District has a wide range of attractions, special events, and holiday spirit," said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. "DC is the nation’s capital, and it’s a city of neighborhoods with thousands of small businesses and restaurants—each one unique, each one worth experiencing. So, visit us this holiday season to discover why we’re the best city in the nation."

Mayor Bowser is also highlighting The Washington Ballet’s Nutcracker at the Warner Theatre and Enchant Christmas at Nationals Park.

nchant Christmas turns Nationals Park into a holiday-themed village with ice-skating, live entertainment, dining and shopping and the opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Nutcracker will run from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30. Enchant Christmas will be open from Nov. 25 through Jan. 1.

Local officials are also highlighting seasonal hiring opportunities and encouraged residents to shop small and local this holiday season.

"There are so many talented creatives and artists that participate in the Made in DC program," says DSLBD Director Kristi Whitfield. "Entrepreneurship is a key factor in community and wealth building, and this Administration is proud to connect Made in DC vendors to holiday market opportunities in partnership with Diverse Markets Management."