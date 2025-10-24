DC delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton scammed out of more than $4K, Fox News reports
WASHINGTON - D.C. Delegate to Congress Eleanor Holmes Norton was scammed out of more than $4,000, according to a report from FOX News.
What we know:
FOX News reporter Chad Pergram claims that Norton lost the money after being charged on a credit card by people who came to her home and said they were a "cleaning crew."
Pergram says FOX News was told that USCP later responded to Norton’s home and USCP and/or the MPD posted a car at her house.
One source reportedly said they did that out of an abundance of caution because the suspects "were adamant they were coming back."
Taking precautions:
FOX News was told that Capitol security sources wanted to make sure that Norton was "safe."