DC delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton scammed out of more than $4K, Fox News reports

The Brief A FOX News reporter claims D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton was scammed out of more than $4,000. It's believed that her credit card was charged by people who came to her home and said they were a "cleaning crew." A police officer is reportedly posted outside of her home now.



D.C. Delegate to Congress Eleanor Holmes Norton was scammed out of more than $4,000, according to a report from FOX News.

What we know:

FOX News reporter Chad Pergram claims that Norton lost the money after being charged on a credit card by people who came to her home and said they were a "cleaning crew."

Pergram says FOX News was told that USCP later responded to Norton’s home and USCP and/or the MPD posted a car at her house.

One source reportedly said they did that out of an abundance of caution because the suspects "were adamant they were coming back."

Taking precautions:

FOX News was told that Capitol security sources wanted to make sure that Norton was "safe."