DC delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton scammed out of more than $4K, Fox News reports

Published  October 24, 2025 6:04pm EDT
The Brief

    • A FOX News reporter claims D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton was scammed out of more than $4,000. 
    • It's believed that her credit card was charged by people who came to her home and said they were a "cleaning crew." 
    • A police officer is reportedly posted outside of her home now. 

WASHINGTON - D.C. Delegate to Congress Eleanor Holmes Norton was scammed out of more than $4,000, according to a report from FOX News. 

What we know:

FOX News reporter Chad Pergram claims that Norton lost the money after being charged on a credit card by people who came to her home and said they were a "cleaning crew." 

Pergram says FOX News was told that USCP later responded to Norton’s home and USCP and/or the MPD posted a car at her house. 

One source reportedly said they did that out of an abundance of caution because the suspects "were adamant they were coming back." 

Taking precautions:

FOX News was told that Capitol security sources wanted to make sure that Norton was "safe."

