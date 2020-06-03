DC curfew moved back to 11pm as George Floyd protests head into day 6

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday that D.C. would shift its curfew to 11 p.m. after two nights of a 7 p.m. curfew amid protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The curfew – like previous ones – will end at 6 a.m.

The curfew was implemented Sunday night, after protests in the nation’s capital escalated into confrontations with police, and then devolved into widespread vandalism and looting.

Demonstrations on Tuesday night were markedly more peaceful.

