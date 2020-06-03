Calm Wednesday morning following night of mostly peaceful protests in DC

Armed law enforcement units lined up in the streets near Lafayette Park early Wednesday morning following a fifth night of mostly peaceful protests in the nation’s capital.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick said the units left Lafayette Park and formed a barricade along I Street prior to the end of the 6 a.m. curfew.

Helicopters were overhead Wednesday morning and road crews worked to clean up trash and debris in the streets and sidewalks.

Large crowds of protesters demonstrated into the evening Tuesday for the fifth night in response to the death of George Floyd. The Tuesday night demonstrations were largely peaceful. No curfew has been put into place for Wednesday night.