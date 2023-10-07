DC's crime lab could regain accreditation

D.C.'s crime lab lost accreditation more than two years ago. But it could regain its accreditation as early as January.

D.C.’s Department of Forensic Science has not been cleared to analyze certain evidence – like DNA, firearms and fingerprints – since 2021. DFS lost its accreditation due to weak legislation, lack of resources, and a decision by prosecutors to act outside the statutory oversight structure. It's since missed deadlines to file for re-accreditation.

But D.C. Councilmember Brianne Nadeau says that the lab filed for re-accreditation last month, and asked for the review to be fast-tracked.

FOX 5's Jacqueline Matter spoke with Nadeau Friday.

"Not having an accredited crime lab really undermines any case that our U.S. attorney is bringing to the board, because any good defendant's attorney is going to say, 'Well, this came from a lab that isn't accredited,' and it really does hold us back," said Nadeau to FOX 5.

With violence on the rise in the District, a fully operational crime lab could be a major boost in helping to prosecute offenders.

"This is not the only fix, but it’s a critical fix," Nadeau said in a statement.

If all goes well with the re-accreditation process, the soonest DFS could be back up and running is January.



