DC COVID-19 vaccine appointments continue to fill up quickly

Appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are filling up quickly across the country, and the District is no exception. Nearly 1,800 vaccination appointments were filled in 15 minutes on Thursday.

At 8:45 a.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted that the 1,800 appointments would be available for DC residents 65 years of age and older and/or health care workers who live in priority zip codes starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

READ MORE: DC COVID-19 vaccine data shows racial disparity among Black, Hispanic residents

"Currently demand for the vaccine in DC is much higher than the supply we are receiving from the federal government," a statement from the Mayor's office said. "Mayor Bowser and DC Health continue to advocate for the federal government to send more vaccine so that we can meet the high demand for it and protect the lives of our residents and our workforce."

At 9:15 a.m., Mayor Bowser tweeted that all the appointments had been filled and that 1,800 more would be available Friday starting at 9 a.m. to DC residents 65 years of age and older and/or any individual who works in a health care setting in D.C.

"The District of Columbia will continue to make the vaccine available promptly as we receive doses from the federal government, and we remain committed to ensure an equitable distribution of the vaccine," said a statement from the Mayor's office.

READ MORE: CVS, Walgreens to offer COVID-19 vaccines at some MD, VA and WV locations beginning next week

Advertisement

D.C. is currently vaccinating:

- Individuals who work in health care settings

- Members of the Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department

- Residents of long-term and intermediate care facilities

- Residents of community residential facilities/group homes

- D.C. residents who are 65 years old and older

- Individuals experiencing homelessness

- Members of the Metropolitan Police Department

- Teachers and staff who are, or will be, working in person at a DCPS school or a DC public charter school

- Department of Corrections Employees and residents

- Continuity of Government Operations personnel

- Licensed child care providers and teachers and staff of independent schools in D.C.

Mayor Bowser is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday. You can watch live with FOX 5:

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather