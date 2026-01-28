Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen says heavy ice from the weekend snowstorm damaged many of the District’s smaller plows, contributing to delays in clearing neighborhood streets.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Allen said he’s been hearing from frustrated residents about slow progress and noted that the city is now bringing in contractors to help.

DC councilmember says heavy ice damaged smaller plows, slowing street clearing efforts

"I've heard that many smaller plows were damaged early on by heavy ice, and large plows can’t safely fit on many residential streets," he posted. "Contractors are being brought in, with DPW supervisors on-site managing work."

Allen said his office is monitoring the situation and urged residents to keep sharing updates about conditions in their neighborhoods.

