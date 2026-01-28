Expand / Collapse search

DC Weather LIVE UPDATES: Frigid temperatures, frozen roads slow snowstorm cleanup

By , , and
Updated  January 28, 2026 10:31am EST
Weather
The FOX 5 Weather Team is keeping a close eye on a developing winter storm that could bring more snow to the Washington, D.C. region this weekend.

WASHINGTON - Frigid temperatures and frozen streets are creating dangerous conditions as crews and residents continue cleaning up after the snowstorm.

FIND THE LATEST DC WINTER STORM FORECAST HERE

LIVE STORM UPDATES

10:30 a.m. Councilmember Allen says smaller plows were damaged early on by heavy ice.

10:00 a.m. Metro getting back to normal

9:15 a.m. Report streets that have not been plowed to VDOT

8:20 a.m. UMD experienced a significant steam outage.

A steam outage at the University of Maryland is causing widespread heating issues for students, staff and faculty living and working on campus.

The University of Maryland is dealing with heating issues on the College Park campus.

7:45 a.m. Officials stress the importance of clearing off snow from vehicles before driving.

A man and his wife are thankful to be alive after snow and ice from another truck flew off and shattered their windshield while driving in Northern Virginia.

7:25 a.m. The thick ice that has formed in the aftermath of the weekend snowstorm is hampering cleanup efforts across the region.

Residents and crews across the Washington, D.C. region are dealing with thick ice Wednesday as they continue clearing roads and sidewalks after the snowstorm.

7:00 a.m. Bundle up! Five days in a row with temps under 32 degrees!

6:45 a.m. Dangerously cold weather - don't forget the pets!

A cold start this morning with wind chills in the negative teens across the mountains to near zero across the I-95 corridor. 

6:30 a.m. The latest forecast

A Cold Weather Advisory is in place with very cold wind chills that feel like temperatures are below zero.

6:00 a.m. Metro updates for Wednesday

