DC Weather LIVE UPDATES: Frigid temperatures, frozen roads slow snowstorm cleanup

Frigid temperatures and frozen streets are creating dangerous conditions as crews and residents continue cleaning up after the snowstorm.

10:30 a.m. Councilmember Allen says smaller plows were damaged early on by heavy ice.

10:00 a.m. Metro getting back to normal

9:15 a.m. Report streets that have not been plowed to VDOT

8:20 a.m. UMD experienced a significant steam outage.

A steam outage at the University of Maryland is causing widespread heating issues for students, staff and faculty living and working on campus.

7:45 a.m. Officials stress the importance of clearing off snow from vehicles before driving.

7:25 a.m. The thick ice that has formed in the aftermath of the weekend snowstorm is hampering cleanup efforts across the region.

7:00 a.m. Bundle up! Five days in a row with temps under 32 degrees!

6:45 a.m. Dangerously cold weather - don't forget the pets!

A cold start this morning with wind chills in the negative teens across the mountains to near zero across the I-95 corridor.

6:30 a.m. The latest forecast

6:00 a.m. Metro updates for Wednesday

