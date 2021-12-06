DC councilmember Vincent Gray recovering from bronchitis, mild stroke in hospital

DC councilmember and former D.C. mayor Vincent Gray is recovering from bronchitis and a mild stroke, according to his office.

Councilmember Gray checked himself into a local hospital last week for bronchitis. While he was there, he experienced a mild stroke.

Gray's office confirms he worked on redistricting issues and other council business from the hospital on Monday. He will not attend council sessions scheduled for Tuesday.

Gray's office says the councilmember is "upbeat and eager to return home and to the office."