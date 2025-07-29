Initiative 82: DC Council votes to limit tipped wage hikes

The D.C. Council on Monday voted 7–5 to partially repeal Initiative 82, a law aimed at gradually raising the tipped minimum wage to match the city’s standard minimum wage.

The Brief Tipped wage law scaled back in 7–5 vote. $10 rate holds until summer 2026. Cap set at 75% of full minimum wage.



D.C. Council vote

The revised measure freezes the tipped wage at $10 an hour until next summer, then raises it gradually to a maximum of 75% of the full minimum wage.

Councilmembers described the change as a compromise intended to ease financial pressure on restaurants, which have reported closures at record rates.

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington called the vote a win for the industry, while supporters of the original initiative called the vote a betrayal of democracy.

Industry reaction

The law had sparked debate from the beginning. Restaurant owners said escalating labor costs and confusion over tipping norms harmed their businesses. While some workers saw increased earnings, others argued those gains didn’t help if establishments closed.

Tensions flared during Monday’s session, with protesters interrupting Councilmember Christina Henderson multiple times during discussion.