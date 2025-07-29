DC Council votes on changes to Initiative 82

The D.C. Council voted on changes to Initiative 82, a controversial piece of legislation that changed how tipped workers were paid.

The council vote took time, as members were embroiled in other debates.

They eventually decided to essentially water down the current version of the legislation, slowing down and capping the increase to tipped workers' wages.

What we know:

Mayor Bowser proposed repealing Initiative 82 this spring.

Supporters of I-82 say any changes would go against the wishes of voters–the measure raised the base wage for tipped workers to $17.95 an hour and restaurants were meant to be responsible for making sure workers earned the new minimum wage if their tips didn’t get them there.

But the head restaurant association told FOX 5 say the law has confused customers with unclear service, I-82 is causing businesses to close.

Local perspective:

"In the District, we’re the highest in the country, I would add. So we’re asking council to take a look at Initiative 82 and come up with a measure that works for restaurants and workers alike," said Shawn Townsend, President and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington.

"We talk to lots of tipped workers and they say their take-home pay is higher and they are making more money as a result of having a higher base wage," said Elizabeth Falcon with D.C. Jobs With Justice.

Two weeks ago, Council Chair Phil Mendelson thought he had a compromise proposal which would have scaled back I-82 but not get rid of it all together.

But in a surprise move the council voted 7-5 to reject that proposal.