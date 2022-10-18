DC Council to consider changes to residency rules for District employees

D.C. Council members are considering changes that would strengthen residency requirements in the District during Tuesday night's session.

The move comes after an incident with D.C.'s former Deputy Mayor of Public Safety and Justice Chris Geldart, who revealed he rented an apartment in D.C. but lives with family in Falls Church, VA. Some D.C. government employees are taking advantage of loopholes in D.C.'s residency requirement, claiming to live in the District while having a home somewhere else.

"It should’ve been addressed years in advance before this situation popped up because now there are so many people who are going to be in jeopardy because they do live outside of D.C.," said D.C. resident Sinie Duncan. "Unfortunately in the process, D.C. is going to have to figure out how to make living in D.C. affordable for the people who work for them, so it’s going to be a whole lot of give and take at this point."

FOX 5 interviewed council member-at-large Elissa Silverman who believes changes need to be made to the DC code in regard to residency requirements for government employees. Silverman has been pushing to increase the number of district residents who work for the D.C. government.

She says the agencies that the D.C. Deputy Mayor of Public Safety and Justice oversees, including police, fire and EMS, have the lowest percentage of D.C. residents - and the hope is for that to change.

"If we have a major incident, like for example on 9/11 or January 6th, we want to have first responders who are close who live in the city who can be called into service and not coming from Fauquier county or Charles county," said Silverman. "There’s also a tax advantage for us, we can’t tax the income of commuters. This is a statehood issue."

Any changes to the residency law would most likely not start moving forward until the D.C. council's next session, where a bill could be introduced followed by hearings to discuss changes.