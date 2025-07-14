DC Council partially funds ranked choice voting, falls short of full implementation

The Brief D.C. council voted to partially fund a ranked choice voting measure, supported by 73% of D.C. residents. The initiative has not passed yet; however, the Council is headed towards approving it ahead of the 2026 election season. The council is expected to meet again in August to further discuss implementation options.



The D.C. council voted to partially fund Initiative 83, which includes ranked choice voting, but fell short of fully implementing it on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

In ranked choice voting, voters can rank candidates in order of preference, rather than choose one. If passed, the initiative would take effect in time for the 2026 election, so voters can rank mayoral candidates regardless of party affiliation, and rank their preferred candidate at number one.

Why you should care:

D.C. is a diverse city with a not-so-diverse voting population. In a 2024 poll, 92% of registered voters were Democrats, and 6% were Republicans. With ranked choice voting, voters can rank Democrats rather than just pick one.

What they're saying:

DC Shadow Representative, Oye Owolewa, says he appreciates the council for "hearing the voices of the people" and for the initial funding of ranked choice voting.

"As someone who fights for DC’s full democracy on the national stage, I’m encouraged to see progress at home," Owolewa says.

The Source: Information in this story comes from U.S. Representative Oye Owolewa's press release.



