DC council member defends Home Rule amid Trump’s threat to intervene

The Brief D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto is defending D.C.’s Home Rule, emphasizing local leadership and improvements in crime and homelessness. Pinto cites a 35% drop in violent crime and progress in reducing homeless encampments. Mayor Muriel Bowser continues to push for D.C. to become the 51st state in response to federal takeover talks.



In the wake of President Donald Trump’s recent comments suggesting the federal government take control of Washington, D.C., Councilmember Brooke Pinto expressed concerns over the legitimate threat to the city’s self-governance.

DC Home Rule being threatened

Pinto, who represents Ward 2, emphasized that Washington, D.C. has had Home Rule for more than 50 years, allowing residents to elect their local leaders and make decisions about their city's future.

The backstory:

Last week, aboard Air Force One, the president criticized D.C.'s governance, referencing issues such as homeless encampments and the city’s handling of crime. "There are too many tents on the lawn," Trump said, calling for federal intervention.

The remarks have sparked concerns among D.C. residents and leaders, with Pinto expressing dismay at the possibility of losing control over local affairs.

What they're saying:

Pinto, in an exclusive interview on FOX 5's "On The Hill," acknowledged the anxiety surrounding the President’s comments but urged that D.C. must continue focusing on the issues within its control.

"What I and my colleagues are staying focused on now is doing everything we can to run our city the best way we can," Pinto said. "We ended the year following the passage of my legislation with the lowest violent crime numbers we've had in 30 years."

On the issue of homelessness, Pinto pointed to the city’s efforts to reduce encampments.

Over the past two years, D.C. has reduced the number of people living in tents by nearly half, implementing strategies like the CARE Pilot, which connects individuals to services and housing.

"We should not have people living outside in unsafe, undignified conditions," she said. "We’re working to ensure that people are moved indoors into safe, dignified housing."

The council member also highlighted progress in crime reduction, referencing a 35% drop in violent crime.

Related article

Despite these improvements, the White House has continued to express concerns, with some federal leaders suggesting that more action is needed. Pinto assured that efforts to enhance public safety, including initiatives to support the police and reduce violent crime, are ongoing.

"We’ve had success, but there is still work to do," Pinto said. She mentioned upcoming legislation to improve police retention and further crime reduction strategies, emphasizing a comprehensive approach that includes prevention, support for officers, and efforts to help formerly incarcerated individuals reenter society.

When asked about the ongoing partnership between local and federal governments, Pinto said that while the federal government plays a critical role in areas such as crime prosecution and police reimbursement, D.C. must maintain its authority to make decisions that impact its residents. "The federal government can and should help with things like filling vacancies, supporting law enforcement, and providing resources," she explained.

Pinto’s comments reflect her ongoing commitment to D.C.’s self-governance and the belief that local leaders are best equipped to address the city’s challenges.

"I’m laser-focused on public safety, education, housing, and improving our business environment," she said. "We’ll continue to work with the federal government, but our priorities remain local."