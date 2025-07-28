DC Council to hold hearings on RFK Stadium deal

The Brief Mendelson says $949M in new city revenue. White calls for housing protections, tax freeze. Hearings scheduled for July 29–30.



The D.C. Council is scheduled to hold public hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday on the proposed Washington Commanders stadium deal.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick said councilmembers are preparing for a long day of testimony. Seven of the 12 members must vote in favor for the legislation to pass.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said he successfully renegotiated the deal to deliver more benefits for the District, though several councilmembers may push for additional concessions.

The revised agreement is projected to generate more than $900 million in additional tax revenue through parking fees, sales taxes on Commanders merchandise, and food and beverage sales. It also includes protections against cost overruns, a $55 million community benefits agreement, subsidies for affordable housing, and a commitment from the Commanders to relocate some front office operations to the District.

What they're saying:

"You've heard me say over and over and over again, my goal has been to make the deal better. And I don't know if you missed this, but I think $949 million, to use that figure, is making it better," Mendelson said.

Councilmember Robert White said the deal must prioritize longtime residents and equity. "This isn’t just about football," White said in a statement. "It’s about fairness. It’s about who gets to stay in D.C. and who gets pushed out. I didn’t sign off on this deal, and I won’t unless it puts D.C. residents first."

White is advocating for a property tax freeze in neighborhoods near the proposed stadium to prevent displacement, labor agreements to guarantee jobs, and penalties for delayed housing development.

Votes & hearings ahead

The Committee of the Whole and the Committee on Business and Economic Development will host a public hearing July 29, followed by testimony from city and team officials July 30. Mendelson said that the Council’s Committee of the Whole will vote Aug. 1 on legislation to consider the RFK Stadium redevelopment plan with a second vote scheduled for Sept. 17.