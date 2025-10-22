DC Council hearing on ticket resale bill as venue workers push to unionize

The Brief DC Council reviewing bill to curb online ticket scalping and cap resale prices. More than 70 artists, fans, and venue operators are testifying in support of the Resale Amendment Act. Venue workers at major DC music halls are pushing to unionize for better pay and conditions.



The D.C. Council began hearing testimony Wednesday on a bill that could reshape how concert tickets are sold and how much fans pay for them.

Ticket scalping crackdown

The Resale Amendment Act, introduced by Councilmember Charles Allen, aims to crack down on online scalpers and bots that buy up tickets in bulk, only to resell them at inflated prices. More than 70 people, including artists, venue operators, and fans, are registered to testify.

Allen says the bill targets digital scalpers who use automated tools to buy up tickets before the public can, then flip them on secondary markets at steep markups. None of that profit goes to the performers or local venues.

The proposal would require frequent resellers to register, cap resale prices at 10% above face value, and ban speculative sales on listings for tickets that haven’t actually been secured yet.

Venue workers organize

The hearing comes as workers at some of D.C.’s top music venues push for better pay and conditions. Employees at The Anthem, 9:30 Club, The Atlantis, and Lincoln Theatre, all operated by IMP, are calling for a fair process to unionize.

More than 300 workers delivered petitions to management this week, citing low wages, unpredictable schedules, and safety concerns. Their effort is backed by several local unions representing hospitality and production staff.

Workers say it’s about more than wages — it’s about dignity and keeping D.C.’s live music scene strong for everyone.