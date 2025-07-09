RFK Commanders Stadium deal faces fresh opposition as civic group demands restructuring

The long-debated RFK Commanders Stadium deal is facing a new wave of controversy as a prominent civic organization, the Committee of 100, calls for a major overhaul.

With Mayor Muriel Bowser intensifying her push for council approval, the future of the $1 billion project remains uncertain.

Local perspective:

For over a century, the Committee of 100 has been a key policy influencer in the District. Now, the group is voicing strong opposition to the current stadium agreement, arguing it disproportionately benefits the Commanders while shortchanging D.C. taxpayers.

In a detailed three-page statement, the Committee outlined several concerns:

The deal’s structure heavily favors the team.



The District is shouldering excessive costs with minimal financial return.

There is uncertainty over whether D.C. will be able to collect property taxes on the stadium’s most valuable areas.

Shelly Rep, head of the Committee of 100, emphasized, "The Committee of 100 believes it is a bad deal and is calling for a better deal. It’s not that we’re against the stadium, but the deal should be better, yes, for the city!"

Mayor Bowser, who brokered the agreement with the Commanders, has faced mounting questions about the deal’s merits. Frustration is growing as it becomes clear that the D.C. Council is unlikely to meet her July 15th deadline for approval. The Commanders have warned that any delay could threaten their goal of opening the new stadium by 2030.

"What July 15th is, is I have an agreement with the Commanders that is included in my budget, and included in that is an agreement to exclusively negotiate with us. That agreement ends on July 15th," Bowser stated.

What they're saying:

Councilmember Charles Allen, a vocal critic of the deal, insists the Council must take its time to ensure D.C. residents are not left with a raw deal. "The deal that’s in front of the council is not good for DC, it isn’t fair for DC, so I am glad to see more and more voices really raising that up," Allen said.

Council Chair Phil Mendelson, who recently met with the Commanders, noted that while collaboration is ongoing, the Mayor’s public pressure on the Council is complicating discussions.

What's next:

As the July 15th deadline approaches, the fate of the RFK Commanders Stadium deal hangs in the balance. With civic leaders, councilmembers, and the Mayor at odds, the future of the project—and its potential impact on D.C. taxpayers—remains a hot topic at City Hall.