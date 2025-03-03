DC could see surge in disease-carrying pests through spring 2025: study

The Brief Washington, D.C. could see a surge in disease-carrying pests through spring 2025, according to a study. The NPMA's bi-annual Public Health Pest Index highlights cities, including D.C., at risk for increased pest activity due to weather conditions. Dr. Jim Fredericks emphasizes the importance of proactive steps to protect public health and prepare for potential pest surges.



The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) has released its bi-annual Public Health Pest Index - and the nation's capital should prepare for a possible surge in vermin.

The study was published to raise awareness about health threats posed by pests and highlights eleven U.S. cities, including Washington, D.C., that are at risk of a surge in disease-spreading insects, bugs, and rodents through the rest of the winter and spring.

"While we can't control the weather's impact on pest activity, we can take proactive steps to prepare for what's to come," said Dr. Jim Fredericks, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for NPMA in the report. "This report is about protecting public health and equipping homeowners and businesses with the knowledge to stay one step ahead, and that starts with learning the risks and leaning on the expert professionals who can keep these pests at bay."

Here’s what the index says about DC

DC: Following an unpredictable winter that began with unseasonably warm temperatures and concluded with heavy snowfall, rodent pressure in the area has significantly increased. Early spring conditions could further escalate tick activity, heightening health risks for the region.

Here are the other top U.S. cities named in NPMA's Public Health Pest Index:

Boston: Brutal snowstorms and cold snaps mid-winter push rodents indoors. Warmer spring could jumpstart tick activity.

Cleveland: Mild, soggy winter conditions allow pest populations to flourish. Cockroaches and ticks thrive.

Denver: Frigid, snow-packed start drives house mice indoors. Expect increased white-footed mouse activity in rural areas.

Florida: Dry winter sends cockroaches indoors. Extreme cold drives rodents inside. Warmer spring and increased rainfall could spur mosquito resurgence.

Grand Rapids: Record snowfall drives rats and mice indoors. Spring rain could boost tick populations.

Louisville: Extreme cold and historic snowfall make homes and businesses prime targets for rats and mice. Warm spring may trigger early tick activity.

New Orleans: Historic snowfall sends rats and cockroaches indoors. Rising temperatures expected to bring back mosquitoes.

Salt Lake City: Chilly winter sends house and white-footed mice indoors.

San Antonio: Record warmth keeps mosquitoes, cockroaches, and ticks active. Early spring surge in pest-related health concerns expected.

Seattle: Warm, dry winter increases indoor rodent and cockroach activity. Spring rain could boost tick populations.

