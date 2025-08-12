The Brief D.C. may hit 90 degrees Tuesday. Heat lasts all week. Storms likely Wednesday.



Summer heat is making a comeback on Tuesday, with hot and humid conditions that could push temperatures to 90 degrees for the first time this month in the D.C. region.

Storm chances return

The warm-up isn’t just for one day as above-average temperatures are expected to stick around through the week and into the weekend.

A slight chance of showers or thunderstorms returns Tuesday afternoon, with storm activity more likely on Wednesday.

Daily highs will be near or above 90 degrees, with the weekend expected to stay dry.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ DC could see first 90-degree day of August as heat returns