DC considers banning use of cell phones during school day

The Brief D.C. Council reviews proposal to ban personal devices during school hours to reduce distractions. Exceptions include emergencies, health needs, or learning plans; otherwise, devices must be stored. Public hearing scheduled amid concerns over screen time and parental communication.



D.C. Council considers school device ban

What we know:

The D.C. Council is reviewing a proposal to ban student use of cell phones, smartwatches, and gaming devices during the school day, aiming to reduce distractions, improve learning, and address social media-related issues.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says that under the proposed law, exceptions would allow device use for emergencies, health reasons, or educational plans. Otherwise, devices would be required to be stored throughout school hours.

Public hearing scheduled to address proposal

What's next:

Supporters argue that excessive screen time negatively impacts students’ focus and academic performance, but some parents have expressed concerns about staying in touch with their children.

A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Wilson Building to discuss the proposal. The initiative reflects a broader trend, with Fairfax County Public Schools and other districts nationwide exploring similar measures.