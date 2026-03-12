DC cherry blossoms reach Stage One amid a weather rollercoaster

After several days of unseasonably warm weather, the National Park Service announced Wednesday that D.C.’s cherry blossom trees have officially reached Stage One of their bloom cycle.

What we know:

Stage One marks the first appearance of small green buds on the Yoshino trees around the Tidal Basin.

The early progress comes just as temperatures are about to tumble. It may feel like we fast‑forwarded into spring only to snap right back into winter, and park officials say that’s essentially what happened now leading us to the period of small green buds appearing on the tidal basin's Yoshino cherry trees.

"All of a sudden we're at stage one, cooler temperatures, going to slow it back down, and we'll take a casual stroll into stage two and the rest of the of the bloom cycle," National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst told FOX 5.

Last year’s blossoms moved quickly from Stage One to a March 17, 2025 peak bloom. This year, the Park Service is projecting a later window, from March 29 through April 1, though the incoming cold snap could slow the pace.

The bloom cycle includes six stages, from green buds to puffy blossoms and finally peak bloom. And while the season is a beloved spring tradition, it’s also a major economic driver for the District, drawing millions of visitors and generating hundreds of millions of dollars.