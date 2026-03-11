DC congestion pricing proposal sparks debate: How much would it cost?

The Brief A new proposal would charge drivers $10 to enter downtown Washington, D.C., as part of a congestion pricing plan. Mayor Muriel Bowser says the Department of Transportation study supporting the plan relies on pre-pandemic traffic data. Supporters argue congestion pricing could reduce traffic, improve air quality, and make streets safer.



A new proposal that would charge drivers $10 to enter downtown Washington, D.C., is drawing pushback from city leaders, and mixed reactions from residents.

The idea centers on congestion pricing, a policy designed to reduce traffic by charging drivers a fee to enter busy areas during peak times.

But Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser says the study backing the proposal is outdated.

Mayor pushes back

What they're saying:

Mayor Bowser claims that the Department of Transportation study supporting congestion pricing relies on pre-pandemic traffic data.

"That study was done seven years ago," she said.

City officials argue that commuting patterns have changed significantly since 2019, with more remote work and different traffic trends reshaping downtown flow.

The mayor’s office has also suggested that some supporters may be promoting the plan as a way to help close budget gaps, not just reduce congestion.

Improving air quality

The other side:

Backers of the proposal argue that charging drivers would encourage people to choose more sustainable transportation options, such as the Metro, biking, or carpooling.

"Basically, incentivizing more sustainable forms of transportation, I think, is a great idea," one supporter said.

Some point to New York City’s congestion pricing model as proof it can work: "When they were doing their surge pricing, they found that fatalities went down and the air was cleaner."

Supporters say fewer cars downtown could mean reduced traffic congestion, cleaner air and safer streets.

$10 fee

By the numbers:

While some residents see environmental benefits, others are less enthusiastic about the cost.

When asked how they’d feel about paying the fee, one commuter said they "wouldn’t be super excited about it."

For many drivers, the question isn’t just about sustainability — it’s about affordability and fairness.

What's next:

The mayor has signaled opposition to moving forward based on the current study, leaving the future of the proposal uncertain.

With traffic patterns still evolving and budget pressures mounting, the debate over congestion pricing in DC is far from over.

For now, drivers won’t be paying $10 to enter downtown, but the conversation is likely just getting started.