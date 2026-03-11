ICE enforcement under review in Montgomery County with bill targeting limits

The Brief The Montgomery County Council is reviewing a bill aimed at strengthening guidelines around how ICE operates on county property. It would require judicial warrants for ICE access to non-public areas and prohibit enforcement activity in county-owned lots and garages. Community members are voicing concerns about the impact of immigration enforcement on families.



Montgomery County leaders are set to review legislation on Wednesday aimed at strengthening local guidelines around federal immigration enforcement.

What we know:

The proposed measure, known as the "County Values Act," is part of a broader package of immigration-related bills introduced earlier this year.

Supporters say the legislation would reaffirm the county’s commitment to equity, inclusiveness, dignity and justice, while clearly separating county services from federal immigration enforcement activities.

Dig deeper:

The "County Values Act" outlines several key provisions regulating how Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents can operate on county property and how county staff should respond to federal immigration activity.

Among the proposals:

Require judicial warrants for ICE agents to enter areas not open to the public.

Prohibit immigration enforcement activities in county-owned parking lots, garages and vacant lots.

Require county staff to report immigration enforcement activity occurring on county property.

Allow county officials to block access to facilities when appropriate.

Increase training for county departments and establish model policies on how to respond to ICE visits.

The bill would still allow the lawful exchange of information regarding immigration or citizenship status with federal authorities, in accordance with existing laws.

In addition to the "County Values Act," council members are also considering separate legislation that would prohibit privately owned immigration detention centers from operating within the county.

What they're saying:

The legislation comes after residents told council members they have witnessed ICE enforcement activities in places such as school parking lots and county garages. Some described those locations being used as staging areas or for prisoner transfers.

Young people and families impacted by immigration enforcement urged the council to pass stronger protections during public testimony.

"I am 17 years old, and I am facing the possibility that my father may be forced out of my life — not because he committed a violent crime, not because he harmed anyone, but because our immigration system failed someone who tried to do everything right with very little guidance or resources," one teen told council members.

Others spoke about the broader emotional toll enforcement actions can have on families.

"Fear changes how families and people live," another speaker said. "It makes parents, students, teens and children afraid of walking outside. It makes our community feel watched instead of being protected. That is not normal."

What's next:

Some provisions included in the "County Values Act" may already be in place under emergency legislation previously passed by the council. During Wednesday's committee session, council members are expected to reconcile those overlapping measures and work toward finalizing the bill.

The legislation must pass committee before advancing further in the legislative process.

If approved, supporters say the measure would formalize countywide policies designed to maintain public trust while clarifying how local government interacts with federal immigration authorities.