Cherry Blossom trees officially reach stage 1

The National Park Service has announced that the famous Japanese cherry blossom trees surrounding Washington, D.C.’s Tidal Basin and National Mall are getting closer to full bloom.

First stage:

NPS says the trees reached stage one on Wednesday.

"Small green buds are appearing on the Yoshino cherry trees, marking the 1st of 6 stages on the way to peak bloom," NPS said in a post on X.

The tiny green buds emerging are just the beginning of what we all come to love.

NPS announced that the trees were in stage one on the exact same day in 2025, March 11! In 2024, the cherry blossoms reached stage one on March 2.

Peak bloom prediction:

Peak bloom is when 70% of the blossoms have opened, creating the iconic pink-and-white canopy that draws thousands of visitors each year.

It typically occurs between the last week of March and the first week of April, according to NPS. However, extreme temperatures have pushed peak bloom as early as March 15 (1990) and as late as April 18 (1958).

Officials make these forecasts by analyzing historical data, weather patterns, and tree conditions. Warmer winters in recent years have contributed to earlier blooms, with last year's peak occurring on March 17.