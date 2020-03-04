Expand / Collapse search

DC cherry blossoms 2020 peak bloom dates announced, National Park Service says

The National Park Service has released their predictions for the 2020 DC cherry blossom peak bloom dates. Officials say the peak bloom dates will be between March 27 through March 30.

WASHINGTON - Spring is just weeks away and the National Park Service is getting ready for one of the seasons most anticipated events – the blooming of the cherry blossoms!

D.C.'s famous cherry trees are the highlight of the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival.

Fun ahead at the 2020 National Cherry Blossom Festival

FOX 5’s Wisdom Martin spoke with Mike Litterst of the National Park Service about the 2020 National Cherry Blossom Festival!

The NPS announced its initial peak bloom forecast Wednesday. The peak bloom dates for 2020 are March 27 - 30. On average, peak bloom is between the last week of March and the first week of April.

On Tuesday, NPS tweeted that 70 percent of the Yoshino cherry trees have reached stage two -- the second of six stages that culminates in peak bloom!

