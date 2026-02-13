Suspect in custody after Springfield Mall shooting

article

A suspect is in custody after a shooting at the Springfield Town Center Friday evening.

Officers were on the scene of a shooting in the 6500 block of Springfield Mall Friday.

An adult man was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A gun has been recovered on the scene.

There is no threat to the shopping center and the scene is secure, per officials.



