Suspect in custody after Springfield Mall shooting

By
Published February 13, 2026 6:55pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC
SPRINGFIELD, VA - A suspect is in custody after a shooting at the Springfield Town Center Friday evening. 

Officers were on the scene of a shooting in the 6500 block of Springfield Mall Friday.

An adult man was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 

A gun has been recovered on the scene. 

There is no threat to the shopping center and the scene is secure, per officials. 


This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for the latest. 

