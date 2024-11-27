DC Central Kitchen prepares to deliver thousands of free Thanksgiving meals

A D.C. nonprofit has kicked their holiday meal prep into high gear.

Volunteers and organizations are hard at work making sure Thanksgiving meals are ready to be handed out to the community.

Thousands of meals will be distributed across D.C. on Thursday thanks to D.C. Central Kitchen.

The nonprofit has been around for more than 30 years and this year’s meal distribution comes at a time when food insecurity is seeing a spike.

According to a Capitol Area Food Bank report, 37 percent of people who responded to their survey did not know where their next meal was coming from at some point over the past year.

They have been preparing for the holidays for weeks now but leaders with the non-profit say their work is really year-round.

This year, they’re serving about 69,000 meals for Thanksgiving. That includes the nearly 30,000 going out Thursday plus, their recent turkey distribution along with meals to schools.

The non-profit combats hunger and poverty through job training and job creation. The CEO, Mike Curtin, Jr., says organizations that have supported their efforts know food insecurity is a problem.

On average, D.C. Central Kitchen serves about 16,000 meals so this Thanksgiving mission is a big one.

Leaders say this could not be possible without volunteers and they are always looking for extra help.