DC-bound Amtrak train strikes, kills 2 children on tracks in Pennsylvania

Two families in Pennsylvania are mourning the deaths of their two young children who were killed Saturday when they were struck by a Washington, D.C.-bound Amtrak train in Delaware County, according to a report by FOX 29 Philadelphia.

The tragedy happened April 29 just before 4:30 p.m. as Amtrak Train 161 was traveling from New York to the nation’s capital through the city of Chester.

Officials with the railroad company would only say that the train "came into contact with persons trespassing on Amtrak-owned tracks."

FOX 29 confirmed the deaths of the children and spoke with the parents of the victims at the scene of the tragedy near Engle and West 4th Streets. Chester is a city of approximately 32,000 that’s located between Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware.

Amtrak officials say there were no injuries to any of the train’s passengers or crew. The passengers were transferred to another Amtrak train and continued to D.C. Eight other Amtrak trains were delayed Saturday.

FOX 29 says lawmakers, school officials, and a chaplain from a nearby church were at the scene Saturday praying with families.

The rail company says they are working with state and local authorities - including the medical examiner and local police - to investigate the incident.