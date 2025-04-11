DC-based executive talks the business of golf during Masters

Rose Harper knows golf and the business of it. The Maryland native is a living legend in the sport, known for her contributions as an agent and consultant to some of the most well-known golf figures and golf-related events in the world.

During Masters week, she sat down with FOX 5’s Marissa Mitchell to reflect upon the sport and how it can be expanded for generations to come. This year marks 50 years since her former husband, the late Lee Elder, broke the color barrier at the tournament. Harper discussed her own experiences of being a black woman in the sport, particularly early in her career. She also shared why it’s important for all people, including marginalized groups, to experience not just the sport but the culture it exudes. She said it’s a key to success and leveling up in the world with its networking and deal-making environments.

Harper also told Mitchell she has been to six continents multiple times in her life because of her career in golf and the opportunities that came along with it. Currently, she’s the founder and CEO of the Glass Ceiling, an empowerment firm that specializes in helping individuals and groups access the business of golf.

Harper has received numerous accolades for her professional achievements, including being a founding member of the PGA Tour Wives Association, starting the Golf Digest Minority Golf Summit and reorganizing PGA player credentials. She is also credited with organizing the first multiracial sporting event in South Africa, among other achievements.

Rose Harper’s full conversation on "Motivation with Marissa" streams this Saturday at 10 a.m. on FOX Local.