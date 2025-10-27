DC barricade situation connected to nearby shooting, police say
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a barricade situation in southeast Washington, D.C. they believe is connected to a nearby shooting.
Shooting investigation
The incidents were reported around 8:30 a.m. on Monday. Officers responded to a shooting in the 4900 block of Ayers Place, just around the corner from the barricade scene in the 4900 block of A Street.
Officers have closed 49th Street between East Capitol Street and A Street, along with the 4900 blocks of Ayers Place and A Street.
Unknown injuries
It’s unclear if anyone was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Associated Press.