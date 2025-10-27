DC barricade situation connected to nearby shooting, police say

The Brief Police say a barricade situation in southeast D.C. is linked to a nearby shooting. The incidents were reported around 8:30 a.m. Monday near Ayers Place and A Street. Several roads are closed as the investigation continues; no injuries confirmed yet.



Police are investigating a barricade situation in southeast Washington, D.C. they believe is connected to a nearby shooting.

Shooting investigation

The incidents were reported around 8:30 a.m. on Monday. Officers responded to a shooting in the 4900 block of Ayers Place, just around the corner from the barricade scene in the 4900 block of A Street.

Officers have closed 49th Street between East Capitol Street and A Street, along with the 4900 blocks of Ayers Place and A Street.

Unknown injuries

It’s unclear if anyone was injured. The investigation is ongoing.