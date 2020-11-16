DC bar cited Friday, Saturday for mask violations amid pro-Trump crowds

A D.C. bar frequented by President Trump supporters was fined $2,000 for COVID-19 violations over the weekend as the “Million MAGA March” and allied demonstrations swarmed the nation’s capital.

A spokesperson with the office that regulates liquor licenses for DC businesses, the Alcohol Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) confirmed for FOX 5 that Harry’s – which the President himself has applauded on his Twitter feed – was fined after being cited on both Friday and Saturday.

The weekend citations included patrons not wearing masks, tables that allegedly weren’t spaced properly and patrons standing while drinking alcohol.

A photograph taken Saturday afternoon shows a number of Trump supporters gathered outside of the establishment.

Protesters challenging the results of the 2020 election marched throughout D.C. over the weekend in support of President Trump.

Harry’s was targeted by alcohol regulators in October when the President retweeted a video showing a crowded interior, with few people wearing masks or social distancing.

The ABRA investigations were prompted by a complaint based on in-person observations.

