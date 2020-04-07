DC-Baltimore identified as potential future ‘hot spot’ for coronavirus crisis

The D.C.-Baltimore region has been identified as a priority designation for an upcoming coronavirus crisis, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a Baltimore field hospital set up to accommodate excess COVID-19 cases, the Governor rattled off multiple areas of concern in Maryland.

Among the areas of concern are Prince George’s county, Montgomery county, Frederick county, Charles county, Anne Arundel county, Howard county and the Baltimore region.

The state health department announced 4,371 cases had been confirmed in Maryland at this point – but the Governor is concerned that many more will soon arrive.

Hogan noted that he’s been lobbying the Trump administration and the White House’s coronavirus response task force about the impending COVID-19 threat in Maryland.

In addition to the new designation, Hogan said the health department will soon provide a breakdown of cases by race and ethnicity

