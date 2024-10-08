DC Attorney General Schwalb sues social media platform TikTok, joining 13 other states

D.C. is joining more than a dozen states in suing social media giant TikTok.

Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb announced a lawsuit against TikTok, Inc., accusing the platform of causing mental and physical harm to D.C. children. The lawsuit accuses the platform of being intentionally designed to be addictive to kids. The lawsuit also alleges that TikTok deceives its users and their parents about the safety of its platform, and illegally operates a money transmission business, all in violation of District consumer protection laws.

AG Schwalb wants to force TikTok to correct its "harmful and deceptive consumer practices." They're also seeking monetary restitution for any impacted District residents, plus civil penalties, and attorney fees.

"TikTok’s platform, designed to be dangerously addictive, inflicts immense damage on an entire generation of young people," said Attorney General Schwalb. "In addition to prioritizing its profits over the health of children, TikTok’s unregulated and illegal virtual economy allows the darkest, most depraved corners of society to prey upon vulnerable victims. The company knows what is happening and has chosen to ignore it. This lawsuit seeks to put an end to its illegal, deceptive, and predatory behavior."

The filing not only claims TikTok enables sexual exploitation of children through livestreams and virtual currency features that the platform profits from, receiving a 50% commission from each financial transaction.

Related article

A parent and tech expert says it's about time policymakers woke up to what's been happening online for years.

"So I don't think it's ever too late, and I don't think it's political. I think these people - most of them are parents or grandparents - these people in positions of power, are starting to recognize this in their own children and grandchildren," said Katey McPherson, Bark Technology.

A TikTok spokesperson shared a statement. The full statement can be viewed below:

"We strongly disagree with these claims, many of which we believe to be inaccurate and misleading. We're proud of and remain deeply committed to the work we've done to protect teens and we will continue to update and improve our product. We provide robust safeguards, proactively remove suspected underage users, and have voluntarily launched safety features such as default screentime limits, family pairing, and privacy by default for minors under 16. We've endeavored to work with the Attorneys General for over two years, and it is incredibly disappointing they have taken this step rather than work with us on constructive solutions to industrywide challenges."