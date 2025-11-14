DC Attorney General honors teens rising above violence, hardship and stereotypes

Tonight, more than two dozen D.C. teens and young adults were celebrated not for the headlines that often dominate conversations about youth — but for their resilience, leadership, and the powerful ways they’re making their communities safer.

The D.C. Attorney General’s Office hosted its 10th annual Right Direction Awards at Georgetown Law, honoring 28 young people who have overcome extraordinary challenges — from gun violence and homelessness to bullying and the trauma of fleeing their home countries.

"More to Our Story Than the Headlines"

As youth crime, carjackings, and late-night violence often dominate news cycles, tonight’s celebration offered a rare spotlight on young people whose journeys tell a very different story.

"I’m very proud to be acknowledged…standing on this stage, it’s a very surreal feeling,"

— James Bah, Ward 7, Right Direction Award Recipient

Bah says too many positive stories about young people get overshadowed.

"A lot of times as D.C. has had an up-and-down battle, we ignore the positive happening. Tonight we recognize the youth and the power of leadership among the youth."

Strength Through Adversity

This year’s awardees include young people who have:

survived gun violence

navigated homelessness

fled their home countries as refugees

lost close friends or loved ones

endured bullying and isolation

Many say standing on tonight’s stage felt like a milestone they never imagined.

"It’s just proof that I can accomplish great things — and people see it."

— Issiah Robinson, Ward 7

Robinson says he was bullied growing up — beaten, mocked, and dismissed for loving science and being "different." He refused to let those experiences define him. Today, he’s studying bioinformatics at Bowie State University and mentoring young boys in his community to pursue their dreams.

"When I was 9 or 10, I wasn’t getting encouragement for STEM. Now I tell kids directly — you can be a scientist."

Mentors Turned Role Models

Many honorees found stability and guidance through Life Pieces to Masterpieces, a youth development and mentoring organization serving boys and young men in Wards 7 and 8. Several award winners now work as after-school teachers and mentors within the same neighborhoods where they grew up.

One of them is Thomas Howard, who says he once saw himself on a very different path.

Howard dropped out of high school during his junior year. That same year, his best friend was killed — a loss that derailed him and left him searching for direction.

He returned to Life Pieces, earned his diploma, and discovered a purpose in mentoring others.

"It means the world to me. I didn’t see myself here… I may have seen myself in jail if I had continued on the wrong path," he said.

"My brother won this award last year, so this means a lot — especially to make my mom proud."

Investing in the Next Generation

Program leaders say youth like James, Issiah, and Thomas represent what's possible when communities invest in young people — and when young people, in turn, invest back into their neighborhoods.

"They’ve not only overcome challenges… they’re role models. And they’re helping the next generation every day."

— Andrew Blickle, Life Pieces Mentor

Life Pieces hopes to expand its reach in the coming years as it continues working with boys and young men east of the river.

As for the Right Direction Awards, nominations for next year’s class open this summer — giving D.C. residents the chance to recognize young people who are already making a difference.