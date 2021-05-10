DC attacker posing as cop, pepper spraying victims, police say

Residents in a D.C. neighborhood are demanding more security after a series of frightening attacks at a popular local park.

.A suspect – often posing as a cop – has been pepper spraying victims before assaulting them.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis spoke with people who live in Northwest D.C. and frequent Meridian Hill Park and they say the simple solution would be security.

The attacks at Meridian Hill Park date back three years – the most recent took place two months ago.

FOX 5 only learned about the attack, however, on Monday.

We’ve learned there are four victims who have come forward, some of the victims are members of the LGBTQ community.

Before posing as a police officer, we’re told the suspect will confront the victims, shine a flashlight in the victims’ faces, and assault the victims with pepper spray or the flash light

Park Police plan to announce more details about the suspect within the next two days.

We’re told the attacks have been happening on and off since 2018.

Some of the victims have been injured but each of the victims has survived.

Many of the attacks are happening after sunset.

The D.C. Police Department’s LGBTQ LU is also helping with the investigation.

Even though the attacks apparently started three years ago, Park Police are navigating new information that they tell us will be released within 48 hours about who may be responsible.

They also want any other victims who have been attacked to step forward.