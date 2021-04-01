4-year-old struck and killed by car in Northwest DC

Police and emergency personnel are on the scene after a 4-year-old child was struck by a vehicle and killed in Northwest D.C. on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene at Georgia Avenue and Kennedy Street, Northwest around 3:16 p.m.

The driver reportedly remained on the scene.

Police have not identified the victim or the driver.

A crash team is still at the scene investigating.

