4-year-old struck and killed by car in Northwest DC

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
Washington, D.C.
A 4-year-old child was struck by a vehicle and killed in Northwest D.C. on Thursday afternoon.

WASHINGTON - Police and emergency personnel are on the scene after a 4-year-old child was struck by a vehicle and killed in Northwest D.C. on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene at Georgia Avenue and Kennedy Street, Northwest around 3:16 p.m.

The driver reportedly remained on the scene.

Police have not identified the victim or the driver.

A crash team is still at the scene investigating.
 