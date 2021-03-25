Security guard stabbed inside H&M in DC after suspects attempted to steal clothing, police say

A security guard was stabbed inside of an H&M in Northwest after a confrontation with two individuals who were leaving the store Thursday afternoon, according to D.C. police.

The incident happened at an H&M located in the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue NW at 3:07 p.m.

According to a police report, the two suspects attempted to steal clothes from H&M.

When the security guard stopped the suspects, a brief verbal argument ensued and police say one of the suspects pulled a knife out of his right pocket and stabbed the security guard on the right side of his abdomen.

Police say the suspects were last seen fleeing the scene in a blue Honda Accord.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

H&M shared the following statement with FOX 5:

"The safety and wellbeing of our customers and employees is our top priority. Since this is an ongoing investigation please contact the police for any further information."