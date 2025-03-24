DC, Arlington water pipes get annual cleaning; officials say chlorine taste possible

The Brief D.C. and Arlington water pipes undergo annual cleaning using chlorine for disinfection. Residents may notice chlorine smell or discolored water; running taps or refrigerating water helps. Arlington also conducts hydrant flushing, which may stain laundry; detergent is available upon request.



Annual cleaning targets D.C. and Arlington pipes

What we know:

A heads-up for area tap water users — your water may smell or taste like chlorine over the next several weeks as two major utilities use "chlorine burning" to clear D.C. and miles of Nova water piping of any bacteria.

Beginning on Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Washington Aqueduct, which serves both Washington D.C. and parts of Northern Virginia, will start cleaning some 13-hundred miles of water pipe. To do this, they switch from a chloramine disinfectant to chlorine. Both DC Water and Arlington Water say it's not harmful and routine for every major water utility nationwide.

Chlorine disinfection may alter water's taste

If you notice a chlorine-like smell or taste in your tap water, suggestions given are to run your tap water for 2 minutes and then use a filter. Or customers can put a pitcher of water in the refrigerator for a few hours for the taste and smell to subside.

For Arlington residents in particular, in addition to the disinfection process, the county also opens fire hydrants to conduct a system-wide flush. Arlington Water says this is to enhance water quality, but this does also come with a warning.

Flushing of the system also has the potential to cause discolored water which may stain your clothing if doing laundry during the county's "flush periods."

Cleaning scheduled from March 24 to early May

What's next:

Arlington Water plans to flush the system Mondays to Fridays, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

If your clothing does stain, Arlington Water says to call: 703-228-5000. The county can provide a detergent to remove the stain at the customer's request.

DC Water says system cleaning will go from Monday, March 24th to Sunday, May 4th. Arlington Water says the process will go from March 24th to Monday, May 5th.

The Source: FOX 5 DC & DC Water



