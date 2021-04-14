DC area health departments shifting gears amid Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pause

Health departments across the D.C. region are shifting gears after the CDC and the FDA recommended pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of rare but dangerous blood clots.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

FOX 5's Bob Barnard visited the Montgomery College vaccine site in Germantown where he said those scheduled to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will instead get the Pfizer doses.

DC, MD, VA TEMPORARILY PAUSE USE OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON COVID-19 VACCINE AFTER FDA REPORTS BLOOD CLOTS

Barnard says D.C. and Virginia have had to cancel some appointments because of the pause.

Advertisement

The CDC will convene an emergency meeting Wednesday to review the cases that led to the pause in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine's use. The White House says the pause won't significantly affect the vaccination plan in the U.S.

CDC EXAMINING DEATH OF VIRGINIA WOMAN AS PART OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINE PROBE

The CDC told the Virginia Department of Health on Tuesday that it is examining the death of a Virginia woman as part of its investigation into the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.