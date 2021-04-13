Expand / Collapse search

CDC examining death of Virginia woman as part of Johnson & Johnson vaccine probe

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Johnson and Johnson vaccine halted in the DMV

Health officials in Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia have temporarily discontinued the use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after&nbsp;federal health officials recommended a pause on using the vaccine&nbsp;after six cases of a rare type of blood clotting were reported in the United States.

RICHMOND, Va. - The CDC told the Virginia Department of Health on Tuesday that it is examining the death of a Virginia woman as part of its investigation into the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

Federal health officials recommended pausing use of the single shot vaccine while they look into a rare type of blood clotting among a half dozen recipients following vaccination.

The woman died in March, according to Virginia health. She has not been identified, nor have they indicated where she might have received her shot.

The state says it will stop using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until the investigation is complete.
 