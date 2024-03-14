Temperatures will jump into the upper 70s Thursday across the Washington, D.C. area as the region continues its stretch of unseasonably warm weather.

The springlike temperatures are expected to be close to 77 degrees with mostly sunny skies all day long.

DC area gets taste of spring Thursday with temperatures in the upper-70s

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says the temperatures for this dry and very warm day are expected be about 20 degrees above what they should be for this time of the year.

The warm temperatures will stick around Friday with highs in the mid-70s, but the threat of rain and thunderstorms are also likely.

Cooler temperatures will arrive by the weekend with highs in the mid-60s both days, and drop even lower for the start of the work week on Monday.