DC area entertainment venues likely to see dedicated funding in relief bill

D.C. area music and theater venues stand to receive a lifeline with dedicated relief funding as part of the coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: DC music club owners fear the worst in the wake of restaurant, bar closures

The Save Our Stages Act was included in the bill, which passed both houses of Congress on Monday and guarantees $15 billion to independent entertainment venues who have less than 500 full-time employees. The grants are meant to replace 45 percent of a venue's 2019 revenue up to $10 million.

It means D.C.'s Arena Stage could stand to get about $6 million, according to the theater's executive producer Edgar Dobie.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 7 DC bars to close 'for foreseeable future' on Halloween

During the pandemic the non-profit theater had to shutter live performances and furlough a large chunk of its employees.

Advertisement

"This is really smart legislation. It recognizes the problem and it comes up with a really clear path to accessing the funds and getting on with the job of rebuilding," Dobie said.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

In a tweet Tuesday the 9:30 Club praised the legislation saying "FINALLY."

Other venues, like U Street Music Hall, have closed permanently.

In order for the funds to flow to concert and theater venues it will have to be signed or vetoed by President Trump.